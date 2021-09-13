Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 41.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 606,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.