Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Vidulum has a market cap of $854,414.39 and $808.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 411.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004203 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

