Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) shares were down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 39,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 86,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMD shares. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

