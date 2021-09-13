VIG (VIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $924,148.57

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $924,148.57 and approximately $163.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001076 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,873,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

