Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

VFF stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,913. The stock has a market cap of C$936.93 million and a PE ratio of -139.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of C$5.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

