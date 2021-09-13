VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 459.50 ($6.00). Approximately 45,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 324,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.96).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 460.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 452.04. The company has a market capitalization of £768.96 million and a PE ratio of 5.13.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

