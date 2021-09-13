Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $2.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00021320 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00017074 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

