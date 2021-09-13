Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. 1,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 61,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) by 74,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,600 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.60% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

