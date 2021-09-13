Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II’s (NYSE:VGIIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 20th

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II’s (NYSE:VGIIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NYSE:VGIIU opened at $9.88 on Monday.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.