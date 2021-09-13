Virginia Ruth Sanzone Sells 800 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ICUI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.54. 19,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,791. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.