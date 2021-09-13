Virtue Poker Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $297,488.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $297,488.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00080859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00122275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00174213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.04 or 0.99577782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.74 or 0.07102989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00914018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

