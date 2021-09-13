Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $33,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $20,566,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.6% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 11.1% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

V stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.66. 127,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. The company has a market cap of $439.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

