Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 46,714 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

