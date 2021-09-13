Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 338,820.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $6,727,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $5,632,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,622. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

