VITE Market Capitalization Achieves $37.57 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $37.57 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,021,234,085 coins and its circulating supply is 488,662,974 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

