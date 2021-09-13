VITE (VITE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.12 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, VITE has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $38.63 million and $7.12 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00068138 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,021,235,568 coins and its circulating supply is 488,664,458 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.