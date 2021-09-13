VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VZIO traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $18.61. 665,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,571. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $177,036.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,753.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $728,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $4,583,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $4,850,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.