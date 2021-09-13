VNT Chain Market Cap Hits $2.75 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $836,211.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00059019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00150827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042637 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

