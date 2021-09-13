VNX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $139,105.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, VNX has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $139,105.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00151873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042988 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.