Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.34

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 262844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,100 shares of company stock worth $4,027,500. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

