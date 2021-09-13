Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Tops $0.0167

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $41,813.65 and $4,227.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.