Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Cut by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,116,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,419,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.92. 136,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

