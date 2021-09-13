Waltonchain Price Reaches $1.08 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $84.32 million and $41.84 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.24 or 0.07284723 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00123785 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,469,437 coins and its circulating supply is 77,748,405 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

