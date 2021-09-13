Wanchain Tops One Day Volume of $7.47 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002059 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $178.10 million and $7.47 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,610,742 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

