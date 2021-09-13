Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) to Raise $0 in IPO

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) plans to raise $0 in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 77,741,942 shares at a price of $0.00 per share.

In the last year, Warby Parker Inc. generated $487.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $53.2 million. The company has a market-cap of $2.7 billion.

Warby Parker Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange. From the S-1/A filing dated Sept. 9, 2021: “There is only a limited history of trading in our capital stock in private transactions. Based on information available to us, during the period from January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021, the high and low sales price per share of our capital stock for such private transactions was $24.53.” Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co. will serve as the financial advisors on the direct listing. The Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 24, 2021: “Warby Parker, which counts investment firm Tiger Global Management LLC and private equity firm Durable Capital Partners among its bigger backers, raised $245 million from private investors last fall, snagging a $3 billion valuation.” Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa are our co-founders and co-CEOs. We’ve built a seamless shopping experience that meets customers where and how they want to shop, whether that’s on our website, on our mobile app, or in our more than 145 retail stores. We started Warby Parker 11 years ago to solve our own problems as frustrated consumers and to make a positive impact. Since our founding in 2010, we have pioneered ideas, designed products and developed technologies that help people see. We offer everything our customers need for happier eyes at a price that leaves them with money in their pocket, from designer-quality glasses (starting at $95, including prescription lenses) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests—and they can meet us online, at our retail stores, or even at home. Wherever and whenever they need it, we’re there to make exceptional vision care simple and accessible. Delightful, too. Note: Net revenue and net loss figures are for the 12 months that ended on June 30, 2021, according to the prospectus. “.

Warby Parker Inc. was founded in 2010 and has 2759 employees. The company is located at 233 Spring Street, 6th Floor East New York, New York 10013 and can be reached via phone at (646) 847-7215 or on the web at http://www.warbyparker.com/.

