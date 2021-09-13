Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Shares Up 0.4%

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 8,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 35,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WARR. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

