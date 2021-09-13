Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.06

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

WDH has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $20,399,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Apoletto Ltd purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $14,442,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

