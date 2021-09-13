Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Trading Up 10.7%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)’s stock price was up 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

