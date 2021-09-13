Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waters by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 101,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $420.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.20. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

