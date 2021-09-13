Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $18.26 million and $333,123.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00077379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00123102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00174413 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,948.45 or 0.99668803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.83 or 0.07161834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.24 or 0.00900787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.