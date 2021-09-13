WAX (WAXP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.66 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $495.35 million and $47.66 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,782,527,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,145,027 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

