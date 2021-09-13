WazirX (WRX) Price Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $360.48 million and approximately $26.79 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00172766 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,127.61 or 1.00158967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.96 or 0.07297496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00884829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002983 BTC.

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

