Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,874 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total value of $3,286,042.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,665,635. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $350.92 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

