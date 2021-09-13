Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $76.14 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

