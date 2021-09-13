Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $32.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

