Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.24 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $450.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

