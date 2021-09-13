Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.25 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,387,000 after buying an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $93.39. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.88.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

