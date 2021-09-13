Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 101.1% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.