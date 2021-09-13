Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,865,000 after buying an additional 194,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,789,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $354.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

