Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,606,000 after buying an additional 98,508 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $136.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

