Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

