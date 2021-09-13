Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

