Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,676 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,395.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $77.73 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

