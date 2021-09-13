Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,137 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $120.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

