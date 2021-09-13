Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 16,247 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of R stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

