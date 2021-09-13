Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,455 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after buying an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,330. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $302.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

