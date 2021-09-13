Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 185.2% during the second quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3,281.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

NYSE LYV opened at $86.08 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

