Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after acquiring an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Assurant by 45.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after buying an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth $29,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Assurant by 42.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,588,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company.

AIZ stock opened at $167.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

