Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $72.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

