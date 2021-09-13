Wedbush Comments on Burford Capital Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a report released on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

